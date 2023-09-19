UNION, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier County Special Olympics team made a pit stop to Monroe County on Tuesday, September 19.

The Special Olympics created a light post to raise awareness for their cause.

This light post is also being entered into a competition with other light posts in town. Volunteer Heather Mustain said they cover Special Olympics athletes in surrounding areas as well.

“It’s for Greenbrier County Special Olympics but we cover athletes from Greenbrier County, Monroe County and Pocahontas County,” said Mustain.

Mustain wanted to thank the sponsors for their athletes. She said without the support, the athletes could not gain all the experience they’ve had over the past few years.