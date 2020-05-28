Greenbrier Valley Airport under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A former Greenbrier Valley Airport employee sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration outlining 33 allegations against the Airport. Now, the FAA is investigating.

Deborah Phillips, Chairman of the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority, said they are cooperating with the agency.

“We have received a letter from the FAA and we’re in the process of complying with their request,” Phillips said.

Allegations against the airport include transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars without board approval and using airport funds for personal use.

On May 12, 2020, the FAA sent a letter to the current Airport Director, Brian Belcher, requesting 13 different documents relating to the allegations. The deadline to get those documents to the FAA was supposed to be June 12, 2020, but that date was extended to July 27, 2020.

“We’re going to respond to everything the FAA wants, give them the evidence, give them whatever documents that we’re aware of, and our lawyers will respond to those assumptions that may not be valid or have evidence to substantiate them,” Phillips said.

Phillips explained this process will be costly to the airport since attorney fees come out of the airport’s budget. That means projects may not be completed during the investigation process, but they will be able to continue operating as usual.