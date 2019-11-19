Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Greenbrier Valley Airport welcomes new director

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport is welcoming a new Director on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Brian Belcher will be taking over as Airport Director. Belcher’s background includes being a director at three different airports, including Yeager Airport in Charleston.

He said he hopes to bring more traffic to the airport, both inbound and outbound.

“I think there’s room for growth here,” Belcher said. “We want to grow the passenger base, and if you grow the passenger base, it’ll make the airlines take notice and then they start looking where else they can fly to be profitable.”

Belcher also said getting more people flying into the airport also benefits surrounding businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local law enforcement offers tips to avoid identity, finance theft when holiday shopping online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement offers tips to avoid identity, finance theft when holiday shopping online"

professional bowler helps others improve their game

Thumbnail for the video titled "professional bowler helps others improve their game"

City of Welch planning Christmas celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Welch planning Christmas celebration"

State leaders break ground on new broadband expansion project

Thumbnail for the video titled "State leaders break ground on new broadband expansion project"

Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday"

Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual Social Studies Fair held at Mercer Mall"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News