Greenbrier Valley Airport welcomes new director

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport is welcoming a new Director on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Brian Belcher will be taking over as Airport Director. Belcher’s background includes being a director at three different airports, including Yeager Airport in Charleston.

He said he hopes to bring more traffic to the airport, both inbound and outbound.

“I think there’s room for growth here,” Belcher said. “We want to grow the passenger base, and if you grow the passenger base, it’ll make the airlines take notice and then they start looking where else they can fly to be profitable.”

Belcher also said getting more people flying into the airport also benefits surrounding businesses.