Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to goal

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is more than halfway to its goal of $6 million.

President of GVAC, Tag Galyean, said the project started two years ago with three engineering students at Greenbrier East High School.

With the design laid out for the future Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, business students joined the project to come up with the proposal. When presented, the project was determined to be feasible only if they were able to come up with the funding in advance.

Galyean said community members supported the idea of bringing an Aquatic Center to the region.

“Based on that, some early givers gave some money that allowed us to form a corporation and get our tax exempt status,” Galyean said. “We started a founders group.”

That same founders group donated money to help get this project off the ground, and the State Fair of West Virginia donated the land. If all goes according to plan, construction will start in the Spring of 2020 and community members will be swimming by Summer 2021.

“If the community will join in and we raise the balance of the money, this is going to happen,” Galyean said. “And if they don’t, it won’t.”

With donated land and the help of the generous community, Closing Embassador for GVAC, Erica Vaughan, said the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is close to its goal. That is when Galyean and Vaughan decided to start a closure program to help them seal the deal.

“You can pledge any amount,” Vaughan said. “Whatever you’re comfortable with.”

Pledging to the closure program means a payment in January of 2020 and July of 2021. But this is not just about the local community; this Aquatic Center means more.

“It’s going to contribute to economic development in this area,” Vaughan said. “We’re going to promote safety, health, community, competition and we’re gonna bring jobs to this community, as well.”

If you would like to donate to the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, contact Erica Vaughan at 304-646-2774 or visit the GVAC Facebook page.