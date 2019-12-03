Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity where people can donate money to charities and other organizations. The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is one of those organizations.

Closing Ambassador, Erica Vaughan, said the center is already more than halfway to their goal of $6 million to put the GVAC in Fairlea.

“You know, we need to spread the word for the importance of this project and that we need to seal the deal and get this done so that we can break ground in the spring,” Vaughan said.

If they don’t get the donations, the center will not become a reality.

You can donate for Giving Tuesday here. You can also donate at anytime by visiting their Facebook Page or their website.