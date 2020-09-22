Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company expands into VA stores

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — For years, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company tried to get their product into the Virginia Market.

Operations Director, Gary Vermillion, said they received lots of resistance, until now.

“I’m really excited that they’ve decided to start allowing our products to be introduced there,” Vermillion said. “I think we’re bigger than our West Virginia brand.”

For the first time, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company can be found on the shelves of Walmart in Covington, VA. Vermillion said they typically sell more draft beer in Virginia than cans, but the market is changing and the company must change with it.

“We distribute some small retail locations in the Covington area, but not a lot,” Vermillion said. “So, Walmart will be a big deal.”

This expansion is only the beginning for the brewing company. Vermillion said they have a new distributor in Richmond, Virginia. He is even hoping to expand into the other surrounding states.

“Kentucky and Ohio are definitely on our radar, but we’re already established in Virginia and we want to start covering much of the 81 corridor and the area of Virginia closer to West Virginia,” Vermillion said.

Vermillion said the brewing company wants to grow their sales, and the only way to do that is by expanding into more territory.