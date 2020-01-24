Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company hopes to ‘Settle the Feud’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A legendary feud now has a new twist courtesy of Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

Sales and Marketing Director, Alexander Durand, said the company is recreating the Hatfield McCoy feud with two of its beers: Devils Anse and Ole Ran’l.

“We have an IPA that’s very well established and we wanted to bring the other side of the beer spectrum which is a Pilsner,” Durand said.

The Hatfield McCoy feud began in the 1800’s and is still relevant today in the Mountain State.

Like all of Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company’s beers, each can has its own West Virginia legend tied to it. Devil Anse was named after William Anderson Hatfield and Ole Ran’l after Randolph McCoy.

“You’ll see them side by side, as Hatfield McCoy side by side on the shelves,” Durand said. “We want our consumers to try both of them. Some people like IPA’s more. Some people like lighter beers more. We want them to try them out and then ‘Settle the Feud.'”

‘Settle the Feud’ is the slogan for this campaign.

Now it is up to you to vote which beer is best: Devil Anse IPA or Ole Ran’l Pilsner. Vote on their Facebook and their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell, Va undergoing major water infrastructure upgrades"

Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware of texting scam affecting people across WV"

Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organization helping people recover from 2016 floods"

WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Kids Count holds training program in Mercer County"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News