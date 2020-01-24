Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company hopes to ‘Settle the Feud’

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A legendary feud now has a new twist courtesy of Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

Sales and Marketing Director, Alexander Durand, said the company is recreating the Hatfield McCoy feud with two of its beers: Devils Anse and Ole Ran’l.

“We have an IPA that’s very well established and we wanted to bring the other side of the beer spectrum which is a Pilsner,” Durand said.

The Hatfield McCoy feud began in the 1800’s and is still relevant today in the Mountain State.

Like all of Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company’s beers, each can has its own West Virginia legend tied to it. Devil Anse was named after William Anderson Hatfield and Ole Ran’l after Randolph McCoy.

“You’ll see them side by side, as Hatfield McCoy side by side on the shelves,” Durand said. “We want our consumers to try both of them. Some people like IPA’s more. Some people like lighter beers more. We want them to try them out and then ‘Settle the Feud.'”

‘Settle the Feud’ is the slogan for this campaign.

Now it is up to you to vote which beer is best: Devil Anse IPA or Ole Ran’l Pilsner. Vote on their Facebook and their website.