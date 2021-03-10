Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company: nearly 50 percent of staff made up of women

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Something rarely seen in the brewing industry is taking place at Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

“They think of big, burly, bearded men because that’s usually what the face of brewing is,” Tap House Manager, Annie Smead, said. “That’s not here.”

In fact, at the brewery, nearly half of their staff are women. Kandyce Perry is the Canning Line Manager. While no one questions her ability at Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, she said the questions come when she discusses her job outside of work.

“In the brewery while we’re working, no. When you go out and you talk about it, it’s just shocking to people that you’re doing this and not a man in your position because I’m managing the canning line,” Perry said. “I do most of the canning and kegging by myself or with a crew and they don’t expect it to be from me.”

Another worker, Samantha Fox, brings a different perspective to being a woman in the brewing industry. Fox is a student in the Bridge Valley Community and Technical College Brewing Technology Program.

“I’m the only girl in that program and I’m the first one out of that program to do the apprenticeship,” Fox said. “So, when I finish up, I’ll have my two year degree in brewing technology and then I will also have a certification through the Department of Labor to be a brewer in the state of West Virginia, and I’m the first person to have that certification.”

Fox and Perry both agree, when discussing their work people are surprised to hear they are women working in the brewing industry.

“People don’t expect it because it is a lot of hard work and physical labor, so, it’s just being mentally prepared to deal with that each day and coming in and having that attitude of ‘I can do this,'” Fox said.

They said holding this position is empowering.

“We have females that are doing the brunt work,” Fox said. “We have females that are lifting heavy kegs and running their butts off to make sure this beer gets made and packaged properly.”

Smead added she started out as the only woman who worked in the building. She said seeing more women join the team overtime is an incredible feeling.