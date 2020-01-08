Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company topping charts

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — A local beer inspired by West Virginia History is already topping charts in the new year.

Devil Anse IPA brewed by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company was named Best of the Blue Ridge 2020 in Blue Ridge Outdoor Magazine. Devil Anse IPA was also voted the best beer in the Mountain State by a travel blog.

Gary Vermillion and Alexander Durand, with the GVBC, both said it is an honor to be recognized for the company’s hard work.

“We’re very proud to be putting out such a quality product,” Vermillion said. “We have great advertising, we have great labels and cans. But to have a quality product in the can is absolutely excellent.”

“The staff that we have here works really hard making sure that we have quality and consistent products,” Durand said. “We go through a lot of testing to make sure that every can or draft that you get is the same.”

The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company will have a special release coming up in 2020. It will be a Maple Bourbon Porter.

To stay updated with GVBC’s schedule and current selection, visit their Facebook page.