Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company topping charts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — A local beer inspired by West Virginia History is already topping charts in the new year.

Devil Anse IPA brewed by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company was named Best of the Blue Ridge 2020 in Blue Ridge Outdoor Magazine. Devil Anse IPA was also voted the best beer in the Mountain State by a travel blog.

Gary Vermillion and Alexander Durand, with the GVBC, both said it is an honor to be recognized for the company’s hard work.

“We’re very proud to be putting out such a quality product,” Vermillion said. “We have great advertising, we have great labels and cans. But to have a quality product in the can is absolutely excellent.”

“The staff that we have here works really hard making sure that we have quality and consistent products,” Durand said. “We go through a lot of testing to make sure that every can or draft that you get is the same.”

The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company will have a special release coming up in 2020. It will be a Maple Bourbon Porter.

To stay updated with GVBC’s schedule and current selection, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

YMCA holds snow day programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA holds snow day programs"

Local brewery wins top award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local brewery wins top award"

Concord's Head Football Coach buckles down on recruiting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord's Head Football Coach buckles down on recruiting"

Local business owner discusses what he wants to hear ahead of Governor's speech

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business owner discusses what he wants to hear ahead of Governor's speech"

Local beekeeper explains what happens to honey bees during winter months

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local beekeeper explains what happens to honey bees during winter months"

State Fair of WV supports new aquatic center

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair of WV supports new aquatic center"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News