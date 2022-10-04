MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is hosting the official Taste of our Towns Afterparty this Saturday, October 8.

The food and drink festival brings thousands of people to Lewisburg every year. This year, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company will be the place to stop after trying out all the delicious, local food.

“We’ve released 12 different beers, several of them are German-style, traditional-style beers. We have several flights, we have music, we’re going to have Bavarian food, so we’re going to have Spaetzle, Swift Level made some brats,” said GVBC Operations Director Alexander Durand.

The event will also feature live music, games, and a raffle for prizes.