Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation makes virtual shopping mall

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation started a virtual shopping mall and food court.

Businesses located in downtown Lewisburg are not getting their usual foot traffic due to COVID-19. Because of this, the GVEDC decided to put together a virtual shopping mall on Facebook.

People can scroll through the page to see which restaurants and businesses are open with carry-out and delivery options. Economic Development Manager for GVEDC, Patricia Pagan, said she thinks they will continue with the virtual shopping mall and food court even after the pandemic ends.

“Foot traffic, especially in the downtown area, but also in our restaurants, just having the people come in,” Pagan said. “This is bread and butter. And without this, there’s just no hope for the future. But we’re going to come back stronger. I think this will help tide us over, having something virtual.”

Check out the Virtual Shopping Mall and Food Court here.