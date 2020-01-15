RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — BE FAST is an acronym that should always be in the back of your mind. But what is the acronym used for?

It stands for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and time. Emergency Services Director of the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Connie Rose, said if you notice a change in one or more of these, act fast!

“As soon as you recognize these symptoms, you want to come to the hospital,” Rose said. “Call 911 and have them bring you to the hospital.”

Rose said these are the signs of a stroke. People living in the Greenbrier Valley area can breathe a sigh of relief as the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center applied for stroke accreditation.

“We’ve all received training,” Rose said. “We’ve gotten newer equipment so that we can accommodate the patients. So, we are very much up to date.”

Rose said education is key when it comes to stroke awareness. She said she would rather see you in the hospital and send you home.

“Education is your best protection against a devastating illness,” Rose said. “The more people that are aware. We really like to educate children because children are there with grandma, grandpa, and they can recognize the symptoms and call 911 as well.”

The Greenbrier Valley Medical Center also partnered with Charleston Area Medical Center so doctors there can intervene if necessary.