Greenbrier Valley Medical Center revises visitor policy

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Patient and staff safety come first at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, especially during a global pandemic. Since March 23, 2020, GVMC implemented a No Visitors Policy. Mary Page Nemcik, Director of Professional Outreach at GVMC, said as of September 1, 2020, those restrictions are lifting.

“It’s also important for family members to be able to visit their loved ones, be with their loved ones, and support their loved ones during times of illness,” Nemcik said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to have a good bridge between safety and support for family members.”

Patients and visitors must first be screened before entering the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. This includes wearing a face covering and getting your temperature taken before checking in. Nemcik said these guidelines help create a bridge between safety and support.

One visitor can accompany a patient for outpatient surgery and outpatient diagnostic testing. For inpatient procedures, one designated support person can stay with the patient for 24 hours. They can have another visitor between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Connie Rose, the Emergency Service Director for GVMC, said restricted areas will remain off limits.

“So at this time, we’re not allowing visitors to those areas nor to the emergency room simply because we have an influx of potential cases,” Rose said.

Patients and visitors do not need to worry about contamination from the restricted areas as the doctors treating patients with COVID-19 are staying in that unit all day.

“In our COVID area, we have patients that are definitely positive or are under investigation, we have designated staff so there’s not a risk to the general population of patients,” Rose said. “They are dedicated to that care of the patient.”

If administrators see an upward trend in COVID-19 in the county, they will revise their visitor policy.