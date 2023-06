RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – June is Pride Month and Greenbrier County is getting into the swing of things!

‘Greenbrier County Pride’ is hosting a day full of events on June twenty-fourth.’

This is the first ever pride event to take place in the ‘River City’.

Visitors can expect food vendors, a parade and live performances throughout the day.

Volunteers still have time to sign up.

The events start at 4pm.