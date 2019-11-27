Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some). This show will condense every Christmas Story into a 90-minute show.

Classic tales, carols, and joy are just some of the things that you can find in some of these shows according to the release. The release also wants parents to know that part of the production will include “The Santa Talk”.

“The holidays are about family, laughter, love and tradition. We really are taking the audience on a journey of holiday traditions from around the world” Kenny Wade Marshall, a performer who performed multiple times at GVT, stated in a release.

Returning actor Constantine Pappas, believes this is what makes the show such a great representation of the Christmas spirit.

“Christmas is only a small melting pot of many celebrated traditions around the world. This show, while focused on Christmas, does incorporate other traditions and stories,” Pappas stated.

The shows will run through the month of December on Dec. 6-7, 12-13, 19-21, starting at 7:30 p.m. On Dec. 5 GVT will put on a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performance at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors (60+) and $20 for children and students. For more information you can call GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or you can visit their website.

