Greenbrier West custodian surprised with college scholarship

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice surprised a custodian from Greenbrier West High School on Thursday morning with a full-ride scholarship.

This was a part of the Governor’s ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ Vaccine Sweepstakes. Both Babydog and Justice were in attendance at the high school to award Waylon Gilkeson from Rupert the scholarship.

Gilkeson said that he plans to use the scholarship to become an educator.

The full-ride four-year scholarship can be used for any public college or university in the Mountain State. It includes room and board, tuition, and books. The value of the prize is over $100,000.

Other winners of the scholarship were Brendon McCutcheon of Morgantown, Katelyn Roberts of Spurlockville, and Caden Staggers of Keyser.