Greenbrier West students learn how to manage businesses

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Eight students at Greenbrier West High School are learning everything they need to know about business. It is called the Cavalier Sweatshop.

Pre-engineering students are getting the chance to make their own items and even manage their own businesses. Students do everything themselves, from putting graphics on t-shirts, to engraving metal tumblers.

Project Manager, Kenley Posten, said the idea behind the class is not to profit from their sales.

“Our pricing here is just enough so that we can make enough to replenish our materials,” Posten said. “We don’t try to rip people off. We try to do the best that we can.”

The Cavalier Sweatshop is run just like a real business. In fact, they even have an employee handbook.

To order from The Cavalier Sweatshop, please email Kenley Posten at ktposten@greenbriercountyschools.org.