Greenbrier Youth Camp hosts sleepaway camp

FRANKFORD, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Youth Camp is nestled in the woods of the Monongahela National Forest.

For the first time, camp director Andrew Cochran said they decided to host their own sleepaway camp. He said it is a good chance for kids to come out and enjoy the recreation they missed during the pandemic.

“Kids cheer each other on and they can see whenever they’re encouraging it actually works,” Cochran said. “A lot of times they give up or they think no one’s going to hear my encouragement, but whenever other kids actually improve on what their peers tell them to do, it’s almost positive peer pressure.”

And the kids agree! This weeks camp consists of kids ages nine through 12. 59News Reporter Claudia Sessa got the chance to ask several kids what their favorite activities were.

“That’s kinda hard to say because there’s a lot,” Camper Tate Garten said. “If I had to pick, I would say this. I haven’t done it yet, but it looks like mega fun.

“The rock wall,” Ethan Coalson, another camper, said.

“When the guy with the snakes showed up and we got to hold the snakes,” camper Bentley Falls said.

“The swings,” camper Ava Cutter said.

Many kids took a leap and stepped out of their comfort zones during the weeklong camp.

“I’ve never done this before, I’m very scared,” Greely Turner said.