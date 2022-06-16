PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary planned an event to help inform the public about Medical Marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary in Princeton will hold a patient drive event at their shop in Expert Circle. The event features a friendly dispensary staff who can answer questions about Medical Marijuana.

Brittany Elmore, General Manager of the Princeton Greenlight Dispensary says they want to be an educating force about the misconceptions about marijuana.

“It’s something that West Virginia needs. We need another resource to help with pain management and other things like that and we’re wanting this to be an educational site,” Elmore said

The dispensary partnered with Elevate Holistics in West Virginia to offer same-day medical card evaluations.

“We can set up the appointments for them. It’s very hassle-free, real short, and sweet. You need to bring in a proof of residency, driver’s license or ID, valid, and you also have to have one hundred dollars upfront to pay for the appointment,” Elmore said.

Elmore said if a doctor doesn’t approve you for a Medical Marijuana Card, the company refunds the upfront cost.