Greenlight Dispensary is on the search for employees in the Mountain State

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new business aiming to sell medical marijuana is searching for new hires.

Before Greenlight Dispensary opens its doors, they’re on the lookout for new employees. Director of Retail, Casey Efting, said the company wants to fill manager, assistant manager, and “bud-tenders” positions.

Efting held walk-in interviews in Lewisburg, Beckley, Stallings, Princeton, and Bluefield. He said he wanted to find locals in the area and give jobs back to the community.

“We want to be active members in the community as well. Which is why it’s important that we find our managers and our teams here locally instead of bringing people in. You know, we just want to make a positive impact and be a good next piece of the puzzle for everyone,” Efting said.

For more information and to learn how to apply, visit the Greenlight Dispensary’s website.