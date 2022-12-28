BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Grenada Theater in Bluefield is expanding!

Officials are adding additional theaters in the basement of the locally known Grenada Theater.

Two new auditoriums along with concessions and a full bar are set to be put in the spaces.

Nicole Thompson with the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation said this is a part of a plan to grow the theater and offer more things for residents.

“It’s just a great way to enhance the downtown and bring more things to do. These are smaller theaters down here so these are 50 to 60 theaters and we’ll be showing first-run movies,” Thompson said.

Thompson added the project is expected to be finished in May 2023.