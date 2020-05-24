Grilling safety tips during Memorial Day Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Memorial Day weekend means families will be outside barbecuing food and enjoying the sunshine. Something to keep in mind is your safety while grilling those perfect burgers.

Lieutenant Clifton Laws with the Beckley Fire Department recommends making sure there are no leaks in your propane tank before lighting up the grill.

“Soapy water you want to make sure you use that and spray on your connections after you turn your propane on to check for leaks,” Laws said. “So turn the gas on to the tank not to your grill spray down with that soapy water and check for bubbles, if you have bubbles you want to turn the gas off and either find the source of that or you may have a busted hose.”

Laws said the biggest mistake they see when responding to grill fire calls is people not keeping the proper distance between your house or deck and the grill.

“10 feet, 10 feet is a good distance,” Laws said. “That way even if there is a strong wind you’re fairly safe at that distance.”

Laws said remembering to clean your grill can also help reduce the chance of a fire.

“If you keep your grill clean you will have much less likelihood of grease fires,” Laws said. “The best time to clean your grill is after you take the food off of the grill, everything is nice and hot at that point and you can brush away that. And you want to periodically take and clean out the bottom of your grill also, cause all that grease will fall down and if it gets hot enough it can ignite as well.”