OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Ace Adventure Resort is always putting on something fun and Saturday was no different, as the Gritty Chix Mud Run was ready to challenge anyone looking to play in the mud.

“We all met at the YMCA, some of us work there, some of us just work out up there and we are just trying to be more active and do things together, make friends and get people out,” remarks a member from Team Fat Bottom Girls.

“Well, we are here as a group. We’re from Plateau Medical Center, we all work together in the operating room and we just want to have a good time and have a good 5k. For some of us it’s our first 5k,” comments a member from Team Glitter Girls.

Participants had the opportunity to choose between the 5k Tenacious Trail or the Moxie Mile. Both featured plenty of obstacles with laughter and fun among the top priorities of the event.

No matter the outfit, the goals, or groups involved, the mud runners crossed the finish line triumphant, covered in mud. The event also helped out a great cause.

“A lot of people are coming from out of state and out of the area, they’re coming to see what West Virginia has to offer, which is wonderful,” says Carrie Kidd, President and Founder of Harmony for Hope Incorporated.

No matter first, last or anywhere in between, the Gritty Chix Mud Run brought a lot of miles and smiles to people’s faces.

Proceeds from the event helped out Harmony for Hope, which aims to unify West Virginia through music and art while preserving Appalachian Heritage. Tap here for more information on their cause and how you can help.