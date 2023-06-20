OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The City of Oak Hill in Fayette County will host its first-ever summer music series starting this coming Saturday.

“Groovin in the Hill” opens at the Lively Amphitheatre with music from Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns, a popular local band, and the Grammy award-winning musician Chance McCoy, who will perform with Tessa Dillon.

Allyson Wyatt, a volunteer who had the idea for the festival and then organized it, said the event gives the City of Oak Hill an opportunity to attract guests, along with giving residents music to enjoy.

“A lot of people are coming here for the national park, and I wanted to bring something here that would be great for the community,” Wyatt explained. “(An event that) would help put a lot of great musicians, put their faces out there, to get noticed.”

Groovin in the Hill also offers a friendly food truck competition, with several local trucks and other offering various kinds of food, along the former Kelly Avenue beside of the amphitheater.