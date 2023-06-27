BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission pushes for more development near Crossroads Mall.

Commissioners entered an agreement to commit $25,000 to Raleigh County Public Service District, in what commissioners characterized as a small step towards developing acreage at the Fayette County line in Bradley.

The money will be used to determine future utility rates for water service at the proposed Appalachian Heights development site.

“There’s been several steps already taken, and some commitments made, and some excitement about it, so we’re real excited to see something happen,” Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said. “I’m all about economic development and job creation, and this is a step toward something nice on that end of the county.”