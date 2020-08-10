Group donates Cuddle Cot to Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Grieving parents at Raleigh General Hospital will now have more time with their babies.

Harmony’s Breath is an organization that was founded in honor of a newborn baby who passed away. With the help of a grant from the Beckley Area Foundation, the group was able to donate a cuddle cot to Raleigh General Hospital. The cuddle cot preserves the body of a deceased newborn for a few hours, allowing parents to have a few final moments to say goodbye.

Erica Jones is the founder of Harmony’s Breath.

“I would’ve given anything to have the cuddle cot when I lost my daughter. Because I would have been afforded more time and when your baby dies, all you have is time,” Jones said.

The cuddle cot will be available to grieving mothers and fathers in the labor and delivery section of Raleigh General Hospital.