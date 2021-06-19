Group of women shave their heads to support Wounded Warriors in West Virginia

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Have you ever thought about shaving your head? Maybe for a good cause?

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, a group of five women headed out to The Resort at Glade Springs to support the Wounded Warriors in West Virginia (Potomac Highlands Wounded Warriors). People were able to pledge money to each woman who shaved her head.

Crystal Warner is one of the women who shaved her head. She said this fundraiser to support Wounded Warriors in West Virginia started eight years ago.

“This is my second haircut I get it buzzed, or shaved off. In 2017, I had it shaved and raised $2,000, and today I have exceeded that,” Warner said.



If you would like to sign up for next year’s event or volunteer with them you can just visit their website.