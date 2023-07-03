BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley’s Ward Five has its eye on the future with construction of a $22 million Stratton Elementary School and an upcoming stop on the National Register of Historic Places, Hunter Cemetery.

However, former Piney Oaks Elementary School on Terrill Avenue has the heart of one group.

“We want our history back,” said Ronald Hickman, who attended Piney Oaks Elementary School before school district officials closed it. “We want everybody to know that it existed and it still exists.”

Hickman and his friend, Alvah Hayes, said on Friday, June 30, 2023, that they have good memories of their days at Piney Oaks Elementary.

They said, however, their school records and memorabilia disappeared when the county sold the property. Now, the building itself provides nothing for their old neighborhood, they said.

“It’s always been a vibrant part of our community, and for the last twenty, thirty years, we’ve let it go down,” said Hickman. “And nobody wants their neighborhood to look like that. Let’s do something about it, before it’s too late. Don’t tear down our monuments. Let’s build it back up, and make it, make it better.”

Some others in the neighborhood agreed, saying the building is now an eyesore with barbed wire and broken concrete.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Monday, June 3, 2023, that it was unclear if the city has authority to condemn the old school.

Janine Bullock, who represents Ward 5 on Beckley Common Council, said she also wants a solution.

“If the owner of the property, if he is in agreement of selling the property, several of us have spoken of coming together and purchasing it,” said Bullock. “We just want our community beautified, because we’ve got a new school coming in and also Hunter Cemetery which is getting ready to be on the Register of Historic Places. And we just want it to be beautified.”

The owner said the building was in its current condition when he purchased it. He said he has spent money to make it more secure and that he is open to speaking with city officials, whom he last spoke with around two years ago.