A potent cold front pushing through the two Virginias will bring the chance for strong storms and accumulating snow:

Thursday

A very warm day is on tap, as we’ll make a run up toward 60 degrees! That warm air is out ahead of a potent front that will cross during the early to middle afternoon from west to east. This front could provide a couple of strong storms. The overall threat is not high, but a couple of strong storms will be possible in our western counties, carrying with them the threat for damaging wind gusts. This threat is most likely during the middle afternoon – we’ll mostly be dry before lunchtime other than a stray sprinkle. Regardless of the strong storm risk, gusty showers are a good bet, with embedded wind gusts in the neighborhood of 25 to 35 mph a good bet.

By the evening, the cold front will be to our east and our temperatures will begin to plummet. A few lingering showers will continue into the evening hours.

Friday

By overnight Thursday into the early hours of Friday, we’ll see a huge drop in temperatures. By the time you wake up Friday and tune into Meteorologist Bradley Wells, you’ll likely have outdoor thermometers reading around 30 degrees. That means that any moisture will be snow – and we’ll have some moisture to work with in the form of upslope snow!

This upslope snow will last through Friday and even into Saturday morning for the mountains, which means we’re looking at some light snowfall accumulations even for the lowlands. High temperatures for Saturday will only be in the 20s despite a little clearing taking place during the afternoon.

Snowfall Totals

TRACE TO 1″: Welch, Bradshaw, Richlands, Sophia, Pineville, Oceana, Brenton, Dreenan, Birch River, Gauley Bridge, Ansted, Pax

Welch, Bradshaw, Richlands, Sophia, Pineville, Oceana, Brenton, Dreenan, Birch River, Gauley Bridge, Ansted, Pax 1″ TO 2″: Beckley, Pocahontas, Shady Spring, Bluefield, Princeton, Bland, Clifftop, Summersville, Lewisburg, Minnehaha Springs, Marlinton, White Sulphur Springs

Beckley, Pocahontas, Shady Spring, Bluefield, Princeton, Bland, Clifftop, Summersville, Lewisburg, Minnehaha Springs, Marlinton, White Sulphur Springs 3″ TO 4″: Richwood, Fenwick, Craigsville, Rupert, Rainelle

Richwood, Fenwick, Craigsville, Rupert, Rainelle 4″ TO 5″: Snowshoe, Slatyfork, Cass, Durbin

Once we move beyond Saturday, temperatures increase quickly! We’ll be making a run at 50 degrees by Monday, though next week’s weather looks a bit unsettled once again.