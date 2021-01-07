Gym owner discusses fad versus healthy diets

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 2021 is here and you may have noticed that fad diet advertisements flood your social media accounts and TV screens.

“The reason that we see all these new diets and things is because none of them work. If there was one that worked we’d all be following it,” said Mick Bates, Owner of Bodyworks in Beckley.

These advertisements hope to target people who’s New Year’s Resolution is to be healthy or lose weight. Bates said to avoid those quick fix diets that are only designed to sell things.

“Every year the industry comes out with another thing or some other quick fix way to improve your health through better eating. Most of us know already that we can probably be eating a little better,” Bates explained.

Bates said to first start by keeping a food journal.

“First thing you can do is basically just take a log. Simply just write down what you put in your mouth, what you eat and what you drink,” Bates said.

He then suggested changing one thing at a time. For example, if you notice you eat out three days a week, try to trim that down to two days.

“Make small changes. Look at what you’re doing now and say ‘how can I do better’,” Bates said.

Bates said the best diet to follow is what he calls the “whole foods diet.”

“The more processed something is, the more it’s been baked, and fried and frosted and creamed then the less likely it is to be good for you,” Bates said.

Take it slow, avoid fad diets, and you should be able to maintain that healthy lifestyle all through 2021.