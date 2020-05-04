Gyms and drive-in movies set to open during Week Three of reopening plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced wellness facilities (gyms and fitness centers supervised by licensed professionals) and drive-in movie theaters are business set to open during Week 3 of West Virginia Strong-The Comeback. Gov. Justice made this announcement on May 4, 2020.

Week 3 is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Additional guidance documents have been are released for these businesses to ensure they are reopening in the safest manner possible for all West Virginians.

Guidelines available for download here:

Other businesses will opened in the upcoming weeks. Gov. Justice will announce Weeks Four through Six as soon as possible. The opening schedule for these businesses will be based upon the recommendations of state medical experts and upon testing data available at that time.

