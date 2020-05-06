Hair salon owner happy to reopen while following governor’s safety guidelines

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Governor Jim Justice has allowed all salons, barbershops and other cosmetology related services to reopen, and this has come as much welcomed news for the owner of the 3C’s Hair Salon, Tricia Goodwin.

The governor’s decision went into effect Monday, May 4, and requires businesses to have no more than 10 people in the salon at any time, including staff. This works out perfectly for Goodwin, who has five hairstylists.

“It feels great, we’ve been waiting for this,” Goodwin said. “I’ve been watching, like when Georgia was opening, I was watching all their guidelines. I went out and tried to purchase and order some things that they were calling for so that we would be ready when he did make the decision to reopen.”

Goodwin said she purchased personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and capes prior to reopening. She explained that she was happy to be open, but not forgoing any of the safety guidelines.

That is why customers have to call or text when they arrive before simply entering the salon, Goodwin said.

“We have somebody taking their temperature at the door,” Goodwin said. “They have to use hand sanitizer when they come in, everybody must wear a mask, that’s my mandatory rule. And we made sure everybody was at least six feet apart and working, or further.”

Goodwin’s excitement to reopen was shared by one of her employees Michele Mathess, a hairstylist. Mathess said they had been getting phone calls and messages nonstop, on Tuesday, from customers who wanted to book an appointment as soon as possible.

By 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Mathess said, they had already seen 20 – 25 customers and were expecting to see another five or six before the day was over.

“We’re all very ecstatic to be back at work here today,” Mathess said. “It’s been a long time, it’s kind of like this is our family away from family and we’re just excited to get our clients back in and make them feel really good today.”

One of their clients who stopped by on Tuesday was Lois Miller, who has been frequenting the salon for nearly one year. Miller had this to say: