WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — For the third straight year, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito hosted an event for the Game Changer Initiative at the Greenbrier.

Manchin and Capito were joined by Governor Jim Justice, Game Changer founder Joe Boczek, as well as the evening’s keynote speaker, three-time national championship winning former North Carolina Basketball Coach Roy Williams.

Williams said he knows how important the fight against addiction is, because he saw it first-hand throughout his childhood.

“This is something that’s dear to my heart,” said Williams. “I had teachers in my elementary and my high school days that meant a great deal to me, and I tried to follow them as opposed to my father. My father was an alcoholic, married five times – my mom was his first, and I saw some of the bad things.”

For 2023, the Game Changer Initiative debuted in 12 pilot schools, providing education and in-class curriculum focusing on the fight against opioid addiction.

Founder Joe Boczek says the battle against opioids is constant, and children’s lives are at stake every day.

“We’re going to outthink them. We’re going to outsmart them. We’re going to outfight them, and we are going to beat them. If anyone thinks that they aren’t coming after our kids – they are,” said Boczek.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle stressed the importance of coming across party lines to work together in the fight against opioids. But they also emphasized the need for congress to fight the issue at its roots.

“Until every one of you, and every one of us, thinks that it is really, really important, and we are absolutely willing to put some real emphasis on trying to do something about it, we won’t win the battle,” said Governor Jim Justice.

“Unless we can shut China down, unless we can get the cartel in Mexico – I mean, it’s all-out war. It’s an all-out social war,” added Senator Joe Manchin.

The event was a massive success, raising funds to help fight the opioid epidemic, in the hardest-hit state in the nation.