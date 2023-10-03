BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority offers free costumes for kids of all ages and sizes through October 26, 2023.

The first vault was presented on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Dry Hill Community Center in Beckley from 6 to 8 p.m.

Molly Williams, executive director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority, said the Costume Vault lets kids enjoy the trick-or-treat season and takes pressure from parents and grandparents.

“I mean, just remember when you were a kid, how fun it was to pick out your Halloween costumes,” said Williams. “So, they get to pick one out, and there’s no worries on the parents’ side of how they’re going to pay for it. You know, there’s no questions. Bring your child in, pick out a costume they like and that fits them, and you can go home and have a happy Halloween.”

Williams invited the community to donate new and gently used Halloween costumes by dropping them off during the events.

Dry Hill Community Center dates are October 3, October 10 and October 17, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Stoco Community Park dates are October 4 and October 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lake Stephen’s Pavilion dates are October 5 and October 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Office will host a vault on the S. Heber Street offices on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.