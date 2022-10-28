Tonight looks great for high school football! Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm once again, with highs in the lower 60s out ahead of our next storm system. We will be dry so it’ll be a great day to get any last minute fall foliage photos as we begin to work on wrapping up the marvelous season in southern West Virginia and Virginia.

Sunday brings our next system closer to the region, especially by the afternoon. It’ll be close enough to where scattered showers will make a return late in the day, particularly west. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Halloween unfortunately looks to provide more tricks than treats this year as of now. The aforementioned low pressure system will be nearby and that looks to provide a good chance for showers at times. We’ll fine tune this forecast as we get closer – but you may want to consider an umbrella to go with the candy bucket if your town’s trick-or-treat hours are on the holiday itself! Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday’s rain chances look a bit more scattered, with a few lingering showers around. It’ll be cool once again as a result, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday returns the sunshine once again, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday continues the sunny trend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Friday wraps the work week up once again on a dry note with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead, there’s not any substantial cold weather spells looming ahead – so no snow threats for the next couple of weeks. However, it also doesn’t look overly above average in terms of warmth either, with generally near seasonal conditions expected to persist into the first week of November. Keep in mind that with the leaves hitting the ground, it’s easy tinder for brush fires to start, so please be careful burning and follow the rules in place regarding burning!

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly clear. Chilly! Lows around 40.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with late afternoon scattered showers, mainly west. Highs in the lower 60s.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle to upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY:

Few sprinkles at times. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry for now with highs in the lower to middle 60s.