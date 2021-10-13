Halloween is here: Trick-or-treat times for the region announced

News
Posted: / Updated:

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

(WVNS) — The spookiest time of year is upon us, and we’re finding out where you can celebrate this Halloween season. Here is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across the region:

Beckley – Saturday, October 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lewisburg – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at houses that have their porch light on

Princeton – Sunday, October 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Bluefield, WV – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hinton – Saturday, October 30th from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at houses that have their porch light on

Fayetteville – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There are also alternatives to trick-or-treating in southern West Virginia. The Family Worship Center in Beckley is hosting an indoor trunk-or-treat on Sunday, October 31st from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at their location on Pinewood Drive.

Performance Physical Therapy on Ritter Drive in Daniels will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, October 23rd from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will be food, games, music and prizes.

If you have a trick-or-treat time or Halloween event to add to the list, send us a message to news@wvnstv.com!

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories