Halloween is here: Trick-or-treat times for the region announced

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

(WVNS) — The spookiest time of year is upon us, and we’re finding out where you can celebrate this Halloween season. Here is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across the region:

Beckley – Saturday, October 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lewisburg – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at houses that have their porch light on

Princeton – Sunday, October 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Bluefield, WV – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hinton – Saturday, October 30th from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at houses that have their porch light on

Fayetteville – Saturday, October 30th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There are also alternatives to trick-or-treating in southern West Virginia. The Family Worship Center in Beckley is hosting an indoor trunk-or-treat on Sunday, October 31st from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at their location on Pinewood Drive.

Performance Physical Therapy on Ritter Drive in Daniels will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, October 23rd from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will be food, games, music and prizes.

If you have a trick-or-treat time or Halloween event to add to the list, send us a message to news@wvnstv.com!