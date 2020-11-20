Hamlet Trail Bridge in Glade Creek area to close temporarily for repairs

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced the temporary closure of the Hamlet Trail Bridge in the Glade Creek area. The closed trail bridge provides access to the historic town of Hamlet.

Hamlet should still be accessible by fording Glade Creek, said Watts, barring heavy rains that would cause water levels to rise.

“Please use caution,” she added. “Although creek levels are typically lower during the fall and early winter, conditions can rapidly change, so be aware of forecasted rain at and upstream of the Hamlet bridge.”

The bridge will possibly be open on weekends, noted Watts. However, weekend closures may be required depending upon the bridge’s condition and construction phase.

The closure will begin either Nov. 30 or the following Monday, Dec. 7. It is expected to last four to six weeks.

Repairs are being done to avoid future development of more severe and costly problems with the approximately 120-year-old structure.

Updated closure information with dates will be posted on the park website, Facebook, and Twitter.