BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign prepares for a “Handcuffs Shouldn’t Kill You” rally for jail reform on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Wyoming County.

A spokesperson for the movement, Elaina Hurley, said a group will meet in Pineville to offer victims, family members and others a safe space to talk about their experiences and to address a recent string of deaths at Southern Regional Jail.

Hurley said the current legal system penalizes those who can’t afford bail.

“We have people that are being held there, awaiting trial or a hearing, six months up to a year,” Hurley said.

She said members of local clergy are encouraged to attend the event and to help raise local awareness about jail reform.

Hurley invited interested clergy members to contact her on Facebook.