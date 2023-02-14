VALENTINE’S DAY -Tuesday starts cool with temps in the low 30s. Mostly clear skies to start will become a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temps are helped by southwest winds as we make a good run at the 60 degree mark by the afternoon.

However, those winds build in intensity throughout the day with downright windy conditions for Valentine’s dinner plans. 25-30mph winds with gusts upwards of 30-35mph likely along some of the higher elevations.

VALENTINE’S DAY EVENING: Aside from breezy conditions at times, clouds build in which will keep us mild as temps stay in the upper 40s and low 50s much of the evening. We do stay dry for the dinner hour but a sprinkle or two midnight on is possible. Overnight lows drop slightly into the mid 40s.

Wednesday we see humidity levels begin to rise as southwest wind continue howling in at 20-25mph. This will help us race into the mid 60s by the late morning and early afternoon. The extra heat and humidity may be enough to squeeze out a sprinkle or two here or there early on but a majority of the region will remain dry for the day. That changes for the late evening and overnight as our next rain maker approaches from the west. Expect overnight lows to remain mild in the 50s.

Thursday will be a first taste of active weather of the year as a our next system makes its way through the region. A warm front lifts north first brining light to moderate showers for the morning commute. A bit of a break mid day under mostly cloudy skies before a cold front slides in bringing moderate to heavy rain for the evening commute. A rouge thunderstorm is possible under the heating of the day as temps push the upper 60s with a few hitting the 70 mark! While severe weather risks remain very low, a healthy downpour with 30-40mph winds is possible. Standing water, run-off, and problem drainage area’s take note as localized heavy rain may cause issues for a short time.

Friday will feel more like winter as we struggle our way into the 30s by the afternoon. Snow showers off and on through much of the first half of the day may bring an inch to the higher elevations. A fine tuned forecast is expected on snow totals later in the week. Over all, expect some tricky travel heading into what looks to be a rather nice weekend.

Saturday sunshine returns as we once again warm back up into the mid and upper 40s. A brisk wind will certainly make it feel cooler. The clear skies will carry us into our Sunday.

Sunday is another comfortable day as southwest winds take control helping many of us push into the mid 50s! The exception will be the higher mountain tops who will push into the mid and upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, we become a bit more unsettled with rain chances increasing for each day. At least for those that aren’t a fan of winter weather, we do remain mild with temps running well above average.

