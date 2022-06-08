BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–As the days start to get warmer, people in one local community will soon be able to go to the pool for some relief.

Harmony Acres Pool in Bluefield, Virginia opens to the public, Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Heather Carlisle, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation for the Tallest Town said they’re able to open fully staffed because of a free lifeguarding class offered to teens in the area.

“I am so excited! Each summer it’s like the first day of school, it’s so exciting for us and to see everyone come out from the community and get to enjoy the pool, we’re going on 70 years of being open, and so it’s just exciting for us,” Carlisle said.

The pool is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.