LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – An art gallery in Lewisburg honors Route 60 this weekend with a clothing launch inspired by the historic highway.

On Friday, May 6, 2022, Harmony Ridge Gallery launched their “Nod to Route 60 and the Great American Roadtrip.” The iconic stretch of road was the first transcontinental highway that could take you coast to coast from Virginia Beach to Los Angeles, California.

Harmony Ridge worked with local artists to create T-shirts, hats, and stickers inspired by Route 60.

“So they are really unique, they are different styles. You’ve got the more classic Route 60 where you got the logos and street signs. You’ve got the Grateful Dead, you’ve got kind of a motorcycle spin. So we hired some different graphic artists to get some different looks. So we have some really unique T-shirts,” Monica Maxwell of Harmony Ridge Gallery said.

They kicked things off earlier with a wine bar to commemorate the merchandise launch.