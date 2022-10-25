SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A senatorial candidate ruled ineligible last week speaks out.

Harry “Lee” Forbes, the owner of Arukah Touch in Raleigh County and Forbes Copper Works in Greenbrier County, is an Independent, who until last week, was a candidate in the race for Senator Stephen Baldwin’s 10th senatorial district seat.

Forbes was ruled ineligible because he lives in Summers County, which is already represented in the state senate by Republican Senator Jack David Woodrum. By constitutional rule, a district made up of multiple counties, which District 10 is, cannot have two senators who reside in the same county.

Forbes said, despite the setback, he still has political aspirations.

“For me, I see it as a blessing. As a springboard, shall we say, for ’24. Because I do want to get more involved in what’s going on in the different communities,” Forbes told 59News.

Forbes added he plans to run as an Independent again when Senator Woodrum is up for re-election in 2024.