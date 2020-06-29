Hart’s Run I-64 entrance ramp closed due to vehicle fire

HART’S RUN, WV (WVNS) — Traffic is backed up on I-64 due to a vehicle fire.

Greenbrier County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call about a vehicle fire on I-64 around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020. The I-64 eastbound entrance ramp at Exit 175 is currently closed. At this time no injuries are reported.

Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management suggests people avoid this area while traveling.

