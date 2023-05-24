BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is filled with many trails and paths for ATV’s. Some areas in the state have even lovingly adopted the name “ATV Country.”

The Hatfield-McCoy Trail system stretches for nearly one-thousand miles. The terrain has been designed for ATV’s, dirt bikes and utility vehicles.

2023 is the 12th year of operation for the Pocahontas Trail System. 35 businesses support the trail around the area. Trails are marked by difficulty with signs.

Eighty thousand trail passes were sold in 2022 alone. 18,000 of those sold were in Mercer County.

Chris Zeto, the Marketing Consultant for Hatfield McCoy, says that business has already been booming this season!

“We have folks that come down in the wintertime. We’ve seen a lot of folks already this year. I think we are going to have a busy season,” said Zeto.

Each trailhead comes with amenities including bathrooms, souvenirs and more. Trails are open 365 days a year from half an hour before sunrise until half an hour after sunset. The trails not only connect to towns, but also connect people in a wonderful way.

“Connecting trails brings thousands of riders to the area every year. It has changed how we market the area for tourism,” said Jaime Null, Visit Mercer County CVB Director.

The towns of Bluewell, Rock, Montcalm, Bramwell and Bluefield are included in the connecting towns by the trails.

Some visitors come from faraway to ride these paths!

“We’ve had people visit from different states. We’ve had 15 people come from different countries and that just blows my mind,” said Zeto.

Trail passes are good for the entire year. There are passes for in-state and out-of-state visitors.