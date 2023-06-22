BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Theatregoers, it is time to get ready for the 2023 season at Theatre West Virginia.

Theatre West Virginia opens tonight, Thursday, June 22, 2033, with the 2023 season debut of “Hatfields and McCoys,” a long-running musical about two warring Appalachian clans.

General Manager Gayle Oakes said the actors and the crew were ready for audiences to fill the Grandview Theatre. She said getting a seat will be easier during the 2023 season.

“The box office is open at 1 p.m., all week,” Oakes said. “From here on out, through the season, it will be open at 1 p.m. So, any of you, if you have those vouchers out there that just says, ‘Come get a seat,’ you can change that voucher for any seat, any time. You don’t have to wait until the day of the event.”

Oakes said the full concession will be open. The concession will sell West Virginia Coal Jewelry, made by local artist Carol Dameron.