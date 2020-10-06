Haunted tours return to City of Beckley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the City of Beckley will be hosting its haunted tours again; however, things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Guest will have to book their tours in advance. Ghost Tours will be start on October 10, 2020, and run every weekend until the end of October. For more information, visit their Facebook page or you can call 304-228-1851 to make your reservations.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News