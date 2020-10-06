Haunted tours return to City of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Halloween is just a few weeks away, and the City of Beckley will be hosting its haunted tours again; however, things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Guest will have to book their tours in advance. Ghost Tours will be start on October 10, 2020, and run every weekend until the end of October. For more information, visit their Facebook page or you can call 304-228-1851 to make your reservations.

