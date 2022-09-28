LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – For the first time in more than four years the Hawk Knob Cider Harvest Festival is returning to Lewisburg this fall.

Home to some of the most picturesque views anywhere in the Greenbrier Valley, Hawk Knob Cider’s Harvest Festival will feature live music performances, lawn games, a pig roast, and some of Hawk Knob’s delicious new cider flavors.

Hawk Knob Owner Jason Bennett told 59News about the new flavors he is excited for people to try.

“A twist on a mimosa that we call the cider-mosa, that’s a tangerine orange and blood orange cider. We have one that we just recently released called “Bury the Hatchet,” and that’s full of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry and lavender. And then we’ve got one we call “All Spruced Up” and that’s spruce tips, juniper tips and juniper berries,” Bennett told 59News.

The harvest festival takes place at Hawk Knob on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M.