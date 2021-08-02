Hazy Sunshine and Cool Today, Rain Tuesday

Monday, a few lingering morning showers are possible otherwise we dry out and clear up through the day bringing some sun back into the region. Highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, leading to a comfortable start to the workweek. Skies will be hazy with wildfire smoke returning. Those sensitive to it may want to avoid the outdoors tomorrow.

Tuesday another quick round of showers and storms through the afternoon is possible as low pressure and its associated front stall along the east coast. Highs hover to the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Breaks in the clouds will be needed to push us all to the 80s.

Wednesday will be more of the same with chances of afternoon showers and storms possible. Not for everyone and not all day and we remain cooler with highs in the upper 70s for most. A few 80s for the coalfields won’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Thursday continues to see a scattered rain chance, mainly in the afternoon and we make it back to average with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll have a few hours of sunshine between the shower threat. Friday will see scattered hit and miss rain chances once more but we’ll start to warm up into the low 80s. Still not enough rain to help our dry spell out.

Saturday looks to dry out with warmer and more humid air filtering in. All in all a nice day with highs in the low 80s and cooler in the mountains.

Sunday remains dry for most with a scattered chance of an afternoon shower and the heat returns with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows tick up as well back into the low 60s.

In the extended forecast a big warm up is in store as we start to see the return of the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Still a bit unsettled with daily afternoon chances of storms.

TODAY:

Drying out. Hazy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

PM showers storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, iso. pm shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Iso. PM showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scat. PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Warming up w/sct. showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Hotter with sct. storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Typical August day. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.