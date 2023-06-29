Air quality will reach unhealthy ranges this morning for most Thursday. Limit your morning outdoor time as much as possible or use an appropriate mask, and monitor adverse effects if you suffer from lung or heart complications. Improvements are expected on the smoke side of things this afternoon. Humidity levels are running high making breathing troublesome on a different level and will remain throughout the day.

Thursday is looking to be our best day this week as we enjoy sunshine and a change in winds help us warm back to average in the low 80s. Southwest winds will help push smoke out for a clearer day. Humidity levels will be rising, though, so expect that summer feel and remember to stay hydrated in the afternoon if spending time working outdoors.

A few clouds filter in late tonight the farther west you are towards the Kentucky state line. A few sprinkles possible in the early morning hours of our Friday with most remaining dry.

Friday begins with a few clouds and isolated light showers but will fade by dawn. Sunshine will be with us most of the morning into the early afternoon as we warm up into the mid and upper 80s. As smoke level continue to drop, thermometers will rise quickly. Heat and humidity, however, will allow for clouds to build with thunderstorms for the evening hours.

4pm – 7pm will be very active with heavy hitting downpours. A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected which will impact evening commutes. Strong winds take top concern with localized high water issues taking second. Luckily these storms will be quick movers as we clear out for a damp, humid, and mild Friday night.

Saturday early morning a line of thunderstorms is expected around 3am and working its way through the region northwest to the southeast. While timing is on our side, one or two storms could be strong to severe. By 8am, this line will exit the region leaving us with muggy sunshine for most of our Saturday mid-day. Highs push into the mid and upper 80s. However ,the heat and humidity of the day will foster a few pop-up thunderstorms in the evening. 4pm – 8pm will be the best window for another round of scattered thunderstorms and showers.

Fireworks Saturday look to be in ok shape as showers fade after sunset. Bring your lawn chairs as the ground will certainly be soggy. We’ll see another wave of showers after the midnight hours but hopefully just enough of a break to enjoy the firework shows.

Sunday showers and thunderstorms greet us out the door and remain with us for much of the day, especially in the heat of the afternoon as we work our way into the low 80s. Another wave of showers Sunday evening looks to adversely affect firework shows around the region so check radar and updates on local event pages before heading out.

Dog Days of Summer Begins: Monday sees less in the way of showers but once again, heat and humidity will work together in the afternoon for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms as a summer like pattern takes hold of the region. Firework shows at night, as a few showers hold strong after sunset, may be pushed back. In the words of the late Brigadier General Henry Harrison Chase Dunwoody, “Dog days bright and clear, Indicate a good year; But when accompanied by rain, We hope for better times in vain.” Let’s hope for our sake his saying falls short this year.

4th of July – Tuesday is looking like a typical summer day with heat and humidity as we work our way into the low 80s across the region. A few iso showers and pop up t-storms possible in the early evening hours but these will be the exception, not the rule. BBQ plans, parades, and firework shows planned should be in good shape. A brief 15 minute interruption should be planned for just in case you are one of the unlucky ones to see a shower roam through.

Wednesday is looking dry with that summer feel remaining in tact. Sunshine throughout the day will make for a perfect pool or lake-side day if you aren’t ready to return to work just yet. Highs in the mid 80s overall.

In your extended forecast, a summer like pattern of heat and humidity settles into the region which keeps the chances of a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon alive. Still no real sign of a solid dry stretch anytime soon as a few waves of systems moves in a few days apart from each other for a soggy start to the month of July.



THURSDAY

Sunshine, heat, and humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine to start, strong storms evening side. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Strong storms pre-dawn, sunshine, then storms PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY

Showers with short breaks. PM T-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Muggy. T-storms build PM. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY- TUESDAY

Hot, mostly sunny. Iso PM rumble. Highs in the low 80s

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, humid. Iso. PM Rumble. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine then iso. PM T-storms form. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers, PM T-storms. Some sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.