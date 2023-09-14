Ghent, WV (WVNS) — The Head of the Dragon Motorcycle Ride is back in McDowell County.

This will be the 6th addition of the event for McDowell County.

The ride is part of a collection of rides people can attend, which continues into parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and completes the body of a dragon.

The event will take place on September 30th, first starting in Kimball, West Virginia. It will then take you through portions of McDowell County, including the Welch, War, and Bradshaw areas, stretching for 91 miles.

Registration will begin at 9 AM and the ride starts at 11 AM.